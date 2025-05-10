Rays vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rays vs Brewers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (17-21) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-20)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSUN, and FDSWI

Rays vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-134) | MIL: (+114)

TB: (-134) | MIL: (+114) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184)

TB: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 3-2, 4.43 ERA vs Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 1-0, 3.65 ERA

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (3-2) for the Rays and Tobias Myers (1-0) for the Brewers. When Bradley starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. When Bradley starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. In all of Myers' three starts that had a set spread, the Brewers covered. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Myers start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (52.9%)

Rays vs Brewers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +114 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Brewers Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Brewers. The Rays are +152 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -184.

Rays vs Brewers Over/Under

The Rays-Brewers game on May 10 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Rays vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 6-6 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 38 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 17-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won 22.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-14).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Milwaukee has a 2-10 record (winning only 16.7% of its games).

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-22-1 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have collected a 21-18-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .418, fueled by 14 extra-base hits. He has a .248 batting average and an on-base percentage of .299.

He is 85th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jonathan Aranda leads the Rays in OBP (.424) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .330 while slugging .557.

His batting average is fifth among qualified players, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Junior Caminero has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Caminero enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Kameron Misner has three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has a slugging percentage of .467 and has 44 hits, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 59th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .309. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

William Contreras is hitting .244 with two doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Sal Frelick has five doubles, two triples, a home run and 14 walks while batting .292.

Rays vs Brewers Head to Head

5/9/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/1/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2024: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/20/2023: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/19/2023: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2022: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/9/2022: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/29/2022: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

