Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (76-78) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-81)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-136) | TOR: (+116)

TB: (-136) | TOR: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+162) | TOR: +1.5 (-196)

TB: -1.5 (+162) | TOR: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 6-11, 4.39 ERA vs Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 1-6, 4.29 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (6-11) versus the Blue Jays and Yariel Rodriguez (1-6). Bradley's team is 11-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bradley's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have gone 8-10-0 ATS in Rodriguez's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays are 2-10 in Rodriguez's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.9%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rays, Toronto is the underdog at +116, and Tampa Bay is -136 playing at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +162 to cover the runline.

The Rays-Blue Jays contest on Sept. 21 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (51.6%) in those contests.

This year Tampa Bay has won 15 of 29 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 153 opportunities.

In 153 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 83-70-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 24-50 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.4% of those games).

Toronto has a record of 14-18 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (43.8%).

In the 149 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-71-4).

The Blue Jays have a 75-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.3% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 155 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .418. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two doubles and two walks.

Christopher Morel is hitting .197 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 132nd, his on-base percentage 120th, and his slugging percentage 126th.

Brandon Lowe has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.313/.472.

Jose Caballero has nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Caballero heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .125 with a walk.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.396) and slugging percentage (.551), while leading the Blue Jays in hits (188, while batting .322).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

George Springer has 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks while batting .221. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 122nd, his on-base percentage is 107th, and he is 114th in slugging.

Ernie Clement is hitting .261 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .272 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/25/2024: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/23/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/31/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/30/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

