Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Oakland Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (63-62) vs. Oakland Athletics (54-72)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-132) | OAK: (+112)

TB: (-132) | OAK: (+112) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160)

TB: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 6-5, 3.69 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 7-8, 4.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (6-5) to the mound, while Mitch Spence (7-8) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Pepiot and his team are 6-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pepiot's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Spence starts, the Athletics are 8-8-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 3-10 in Spence's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.7%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rays vs Athletics moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -132 favorite, while Oakland is a +112 underdog at home.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Athletics are -160 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +132.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Athletics on August 21, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 29 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 19 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of their 125 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 65-60-0 in 125 games with a line this season.

The Athletics are 41-68 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.6% of those games).

Oakland has a 29-62 record (winning just 31.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-68-2).

The Athletics have a 66-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 127 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .398. All three of those stats are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average, as well.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Christopher Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .190 and slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 138th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is batting .248 with a .500 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Jose Caballero has been key for Tampa Bay with 79 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .366.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has totaled 115 hits with a .362 on-base percentage and a .566 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .287.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 20th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is seventh in slugging.

JJ Bleday is hitting .243 with 33 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers has 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .227.

Lawrence Butler is batting .237 with 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Rays vs Athletics Head to Head

8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/30/2024: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/14/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/13/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/12/2023: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/9/2023: 11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/8/2023: 11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.