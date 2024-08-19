Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB squads in action on Monday, up against the Oakland Athletics.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (62-61) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-71)

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | OAK: (+106)

TB: (-124) | OAK: (+106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

TB: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 6-7, 3.49 ERA vs Joseph Boyle (Athletics) - 2-5, 7.39 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (6-7, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Joseph Boyle (2-5, 7.39 ERA). Bradley's team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Bradley starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Athletics have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Boyle's starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Boyle's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (55.7%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -124 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Athletics are -162 to cover, and the Rays are +134.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Athletics on August 19, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (51.9%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 23 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 123 opportunities.

The Rays are 65-58-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 107 total times this season. They've finished 40-67 in those games.

Oakland has a record of 34-65 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (34.3%).

The Athletics have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-66-2).

The Athletics have put together a 64-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 124 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .396. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .273 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Christopher Morel is batting .191 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is 140th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Brandon Lowe has 66 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.341/.516.

Lowe brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Jose Caballero is batting .235 with a .293 OBP and 34 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 115 hits with a .366 on-base percentage and a .576 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .292.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is seventh in slugging.

JJ Bleday is batting .244 with 33 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 31 walks while batting .225.

Lawrence Butler has 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .240.

Rays vs Athletics Head to Head

5/30/2024: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/14/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/13/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/12/2023: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/9/2023: 11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/8/2023: 11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/7/2023: 9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/4/2022: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

