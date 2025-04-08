Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (4-5) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSW

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-172) | LAA: (+144)

TB: (-172) | LAA: (+144) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142)

TB: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The probable starters are Shane Baz (1-0) for the Rays and Kyle Hendricks for the Angels. Baz helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Baz's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Hendricks has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for one Hendricks start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (60.3%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Angels, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -172, and Los Angeles is +144 playing on the road.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Angels are -142 to cover, and the Rays are +118.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The Rays-Angels contest on April 8 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

This year Tampa Bay has won three of four games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in two of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

The Angels have gone 4-2 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +144 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total six times this season for a 6-3-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 4-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .556, fueled by three extra-base hits. He has a .306 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Lowe will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Jake Mangum is hitting .435 with two doubles and a walk. He's slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .458.

Mangum has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two doubles and four RBI.

Kameron Misner has nine hits this season and has a slash line of .375/.360/.625.

Misner takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three doubles and four RBI.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with eight hits and an OBP of .393 this season.

Aranda has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Logan O'Hoppe has racked up 10 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and an .862 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Angels. He's batting .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is second in slugging.

O'Hoppe hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Kyren Paris has a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .444. He's slugging .889 with an on-base percentage of .545.

Mike Trout is batting .188 with a double, three home runs and five walks.

Luis Rengifo has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .250.

