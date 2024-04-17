Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (10-9) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-9)

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

TB: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170)

TB: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 1-2, 5.40 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 0-2, 9.88 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (1-2) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (0-2) will answer the bell for the Angels. Pepiot's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Pepiot's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have failed to cover all of the three games Canning has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Canning starts this season -- they lost both.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (64.4%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Angels, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -142, and Los Angeles is +120 playing on the road.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +140 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -170.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Angels game on April 18 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (50%) in those contests.

This year Tampa Bay has won four of eight games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 19 opportunities.

The Rays are 8-11-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-8).

Los Angeles is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-8-0).

The Angels have an 11-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.364) and total hits (18) this season. He's batting .273 batting average while slugging .515.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Paredes hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Amed Rosario has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season. He's batting .328.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Rosario has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.

Yandy Diaz has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .303 this season.

Harold Ramirez leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.324) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Ramirez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 20 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .282 and slugging .690 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is third in slugging.

Trout hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Taylor Ward's .571 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .312 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe a has .417 on-base percentage to lead the Angels.

Anthony Rendon is hitting .254 with three doubles and five walks.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

4/17/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/16/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2024: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/10/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2024: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/21/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2023: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/11/2022: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

