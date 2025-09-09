Ravens vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

In NFL action on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens face the Cleveland Browns.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (88.6%)

Ravens vs Browns Point Spread

The Ravens are 11.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Ravens are -105 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -115 to cover as an 11.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Browns Over/Under

The over/under for the Ravens versus Browns matchup on Sept. 14 has been set at 45.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Ravens vs Browns Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -752 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +530 underdog on the road.

Ravens vs Browns Betting Trends

The Ravens beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.

The Ravens did not lose ATS (2-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or more last year.

Last year, 13 of Baltimore's 17 games hit the over.

The Browns' record against the spread last year was 4-13-0.

Cleveland had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 11.5 points or more last season.

The Browns had seven of their 17 games hit the over last season.

Check out even more in-depth Ravens vs. Browns analysis on FanDuel Research.

Ravens vs Browns Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-752) | CLE: (+530)

BAL: (-752) | CLE: (+530) Spread: BAL: -11.5 (-105) | CLE: +11.5 (-115)

BAL: -11.5 (-105) | CLE: +11.5 (-115) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!