Ravens vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The NFL schedule on Saturday includes the Baltimore Ravens facing the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (92.2%)

Ravens vs Browns Point Spread

The Ravens are 19.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Ravens are -118 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -104 to cover as a 19.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Browns Over/Under

Ravens versus Browns on Jan. 4 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Ravens vs Browns Moneyline

Cleveland is a +1500 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -4000 favorite on the road.

Ravens vs Browns Betting Trends

Baltimore's record against the spread is 10-6-0.

Out of 16 Ravens games so far this season, 12 have hit the over.

The Browns have four wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

The Browns have seen six of their 16 games hit the over.

Ravens vs Browns Odds & Spread

