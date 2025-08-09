Rashod Bateman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Rashod Bateman is the 62nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Baltimore Ravens player was 30th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 129.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Rashod Bateman Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Bateman's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 129.6 109 30 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 81.2 143 57

Rashod Bateman 2024 Game-by-Game

Bateman accumulated 20.0 fantasy points -- three receptions, 80 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 versus the New York Giants. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5.3 5 2 53 0 Week 2 Raiders 4.0 4 3 40 0 Week 3 @Cowboys 8.8 4 3 28 1 Week 4 Bills 2.3 1 1 23 0 Week 5 @Bengals 11.8 8 4 58 1 Week 6 Commanders 7.1 4 4 71 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 18.1 4 4 121 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rashod Bateman vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 46.3% of the time while running the ball 53.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Bateman's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rashod Bateman 72 45 756 9 8 Zay Flowers 116 74 1059 4 7 Mark Andrews 69 55 673 11 15 DeAndre Hopkins 80 56 610 5 11

