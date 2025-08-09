Rashod Bateman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Rashod Bateman is the 62nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Baltimore Ravens player was 30th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 129.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Rashod Bateman Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Bateman's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|129.6
|109
|30
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|81.2
|143
|57
Rashod Bateman 2024 Game-by-Game
Bateman accumulated 20.0 fantasy points -- three receptions, 80 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 versus the New York Giants. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|5.3
|5
|2
|53
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|4.0
|4
|3
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Cowboys
|8.8
|4
|3
|28
|1
|Week 4
|Bills
|2.3
|1
|1
|23
|0
|Week 5
|@Bengals
|11.8
|8
|4
|58
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|7.1
|4
|4
|71
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|18.1
|4
|4
|121
|1
Rashod Bateman vs. Other Ravens Receivers
The Ravens, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 46.3% of the time while running the ball 53.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Bateman's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Rashod Bateman
|72
|45
|756
|9
|8
|Zay Flowers
|116
|74
|1059
|4
|7
|Mark Andrews
|69
|55
|673
|11
|15
|DeAndre Hopkins
|80
|56
|610
|5
|11
Want more data and analysis on Rashod Bateman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.