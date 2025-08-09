FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Rashod Bateman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rashod Bateman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Rashod Bateman is the 62nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Baltimore Ravens player was 30th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 129.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Rashod Bateman Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Bateman's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points129.610930
2025 Projected Fantasy Points81.214357

Rashod Bateman 2024 Game-by-Game

Bateman accumulated 20.0 fantasy points -- three receptions, 80 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 versus the New York Giants. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chiefs5.352530
Week 2Raiders4.043400
Week 3@Cowboys8.843281
Week 4Bills2.311230
Week 5@Bengals11.884581
Week 6Commanders7.144710
Week 7@Buccaneers18.1441211

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rashod Bateman vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 46.3% of the time while running the ball 53.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Bateman's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Rashod Bateman724575698
Zay Flowers11674105947
Mark Andrews69556731115
DeAndre Hopkins8056610511

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Rashod Bateman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

