Rashid Shaheed 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed was 83rd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 59.8. Going into 2025, he is the 56th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Rashid Shaheed Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Shaheed's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 61.8 228 81 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 116.1 104 34

Rashid Shaheed 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Shaheed posted a season-high 16.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 13.3 5 3 73 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 16.9 4 4 96 1 Week 3 Eagles 0.0 5 0 0 0 Week 4 @Falcons 7.7 11 8 83 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 14.6 9 4 86 1 Week 6 Buccaneers 7.3 7 1 11 0

Rashid Shaheed vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Shaheed's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rashid Shaheed 41 20 349 3 2 Juwan Johnson 66 50 548 3 6 Alvin Kamara 89 68 543 2 5 Foster Moreau 43 32 413 5 9

