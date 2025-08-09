Rashid Shaheed 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed was 83rd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 59.8. Going into 2025, he is the 56th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Rashid Shaheed Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Shaheed's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|61.8
|228
|81
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|116.1
|104
|34
Rashid Shaheed 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Shaheed posted a season-high 16.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|13.3
|5
|3
|73
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|16.9
|4
|4
|96
|1
|Week 3
|Eagles
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|7.7
|11
|8
|83
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|14.6
|9
|4
|86
|1
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|7.3
|7
|1
|11
|0
Rashid Shaheed vs. Other Saints Receivers
The Saints ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Shaheed's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Rashid Shaheed
|41
|20
|349
|3
|2
|Juwan Johnson
|66
|50
|548
|3
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|89
|68
|543
|2
|5
|Foster Moreau
|43
|32
|413
|5
|9
Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.