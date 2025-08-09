FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Rashid Shaheed 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rashid Shaheed 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed was 83rd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 59.8. Going into 2025, he is the 56th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Rashid Shaheed Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Shaheed's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points61.822881
2025 Projected Fantasy Points116.110434

Rashid Shaheed 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Shaheed posted a season-high 16.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Panthers13.353731
Week 2@Cowboys16.944961
Week 3Eagles0.05000
Week 4@Falcons7.7118830
Week 5@Chiefs14.694861
Week 6Buccaneers7.371110

Rashid Shaheed vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Shaheed's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Rashid Shaheed412034932
Juwan Johnson665054836
Alvin Kamara896854325
Foster Moreau433241359

Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

