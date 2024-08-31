Rashid Shaheed 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rashid Shaheed was the 57th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and posted 13.3 fantasy points last week. Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections on this New Orleans Saints player.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Rashid Shaheed Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Shaheed's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 109.6 137 40 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 88.7 155 64

Rashid Shaheed 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Shaheed posted a season-high 21.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: three receptions, 153 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 13.3 5 3 73 1

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rashid Shaheed vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints ran 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Shaheed's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rashid Shaheed 75 46 719 5 7 Chris Olave 138 87 1123 5 11 Alvin Kamara 86 75 466 1 8 Juwan Johnson 59 37 368 4 7

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.