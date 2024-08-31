Rashid Shaheed 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Rashid Shaheed was the 57th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and posted 13.3 fantasy points last week. Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections on this New Orleans Saints player.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Rashid Shaheed Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Shaheed's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|109.6
|137
|40
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|88.7
|155
|64
Rashid Shaheed 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 8 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Shaheed posted a season-high 21.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: three receptions, 153 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|13.3
|5
|3
|73
|1
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Rashid Shaheed vs. Other Saints Receivers
The Saints ran 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Shaheed's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Rashid Shaheed
|75
|46
|719
|5
|7
|Chris Olave
|138
|87
|1123
|5
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|86
|75
|466
|1
|8
|Juwan Johnson
|59
|37
|368
|4
|7
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.