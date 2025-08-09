FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Rashee Rice 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rashee Rice 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Rashee Rice is the 21st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Kansas City Chiefs player was 95th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 40.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Rashee Rice Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Rice's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points40.928295
2025 Projected Fantasy Points95.513250

Rashee Rice 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- Rice finished with 17.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 catches, 110 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Ravens10.3971030
Week 2Bengals13.565751
Week 3@Falcons17.114121101
Week 4@Chargers0.0000

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rashee Rice vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs threw the ball on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Rice's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Rashee Rice292428822
Travis Kelce13397823325
Xavier Worthy9859638617
Noah Gray494043758

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Rashee Rice? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup