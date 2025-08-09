Rashee Rice 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2025 season, Rashee Rice is the 21st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Kansas City Chiefs player was 95th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 40.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Rashee Rice Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Rice's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|40.9
|282
|95
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|95.5
|132
|50
Rashee Rice 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- Rice finished with 17.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 catches, 110 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|10.3
|9
|7
|103
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|13.5
|6
|5
|75
|1
|Week 3
|@Falcons
|17.1
|14
|12
|110
|1
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Rashee Rice vs. Other Chiefs Receivers
The Chiefs threw the ball on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Rice's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Rashee Rice
|29
|24
|288
|2
|2
|Travis Kelce
|133
|97
|823
|3
|25
|Xavier Worthy
|98
|59
|638
|6
|17
|Noah Gray
|49
|40
|437
|5
|8
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Rashee Rice? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.