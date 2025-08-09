Rashee Rice 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Rashee Rice is the 21st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Kansas City Chiefs player was 95th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 40.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Rashee Rice Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Rice's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 40.9 282 95 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 95.5 132 50

Rashee Rice 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- Rice finished with 17.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 catches, 110 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 10.3 9 7 103 0 Week 2 Bengals 13.5 6 5 75 1 Week 3 @Falcons 17.1 14 12 110 1 Week 4 @Chargers 0.0 0 0 0

Rashee Rice vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs threw the ball on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Rice's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rashee Rice 29 24 288 2 2 Travis Kelce 133 97 823 3 25 Xavier Worthy 98 59 638 6 17 Noah Gray 49 40 437 5 8

