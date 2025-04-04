Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDSDETX

The Detroit Pistons (42-34) are heavily favored (by 11 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (28-49) on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 227.

Raptors vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -11 227 -592 +430

Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (72.6%)

Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons are 40-32-4 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 44-31-2 against the spread this season.

Pistons games have gone over the total 39 times out of 77 chances this season.

The Raptors have eclipsed the over/under 49.4% of the time this year (38 of 77 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Detroit has played worse at home, covering 18 times in 37 home games, and 22 times in 39 road games.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 18 of 37 home matchups (48.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in 21 of 39 games (53.8%).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .564 (22-16-1). On the road, it is .579 (22-15-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.8%, 21 of 39) compared to away (44.7%, 17 of 38).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Jalen Duren averages 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Malik Beasley averages 16.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 2.2 assists and 5 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 7.6 boards and 5.8 assists per game. He is also draining 44% of his shots from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Per game, Jakob Poeltl gives the Raptors 14.5 points, 9.6 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji provides the Raptors 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Jamal Shead gives the Raptors 6.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley averages 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.