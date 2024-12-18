Raptors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19
Raptors vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: YES and SportsNet
The Toronto Raptors (7-20) take a five-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (10-16), losers of three straight. The Nets are underdogs by 4 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET (on YES and SportsNet) on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 218.
Raptors vs. Nets Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Raptors
|-4
|218
|-180
|+152
Raptors vs. Nets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Nets win (54.2%)
Raptors vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Raptors have put together a 16-9-2 record against the spread this season.
- In the Nets' 26 games this year, they have 13 wins against the spread.
- Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 13 times out of 26 chances this season.
- Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 14 times in 26 opportunities (53.8%).
- Toronto sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-4-1) than it does in road games (7-5-1).
- The Raptors have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (64.3%) than games on the road (30.8%).
- This year, Brooklyn is 4-7-1 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-4-1 ATS (.643).
- Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over seven of 12 times at home (58.3%), and seven of 14 away (50%).
Raptors Leaders
- RJ Barrett averages 23.5 points, 6.8 boards and 6.1 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 15.5 points, 11 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field (eighth in league).
- Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Ochai Agbaji averages 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 53% from the field and 44.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- Gradey Dick's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.
Nets Leaders
- Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples.
- Cameron Thomas averages 24.7 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.
- The Nets get 9.6 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.6 boards and 2.3 assists.
- The Nets receive 5.3 points per game from Ben Simmons, plus 5.5 boards and 6.6 assists.
- Per game, Jalen Wilson gives the Nets 9.2 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
