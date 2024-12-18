Raptors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Raptors vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: YES and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (7-20) take a five-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (10-16), losers of three straight. The Nets are underdogs by 4 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET (on YES and SportsNet) on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 218.

Raptors vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -4 218 -180 +152

Raptors vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (54.2%)

Raptors vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Raptors have put together a 16-9-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 26 games this year, they have 13 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 13 times out of 26 chances this season.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 14 times in 26 opportunities (53.8%).

Toronto sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-4-1) than it does in road games (7-5-1).

The Raptors have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (64.3%) than games on the road (30.8%).

This year, Brooklyn is 4-7-1 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-4-1 ATS (.643).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over seven of 12 times at home (58.3%), and seven of 14 away (50%).

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 23.5 points, 6.8 boards and 6.1 assists.

Jakob Poeltl averages 15.5 points, 11 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field (eighth in league).

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji averages 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 53% from the field and 44.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Gradey Dick's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples.

Cameron Thomas averages 24.7 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.

The Nets get 9.6 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Nets receive 5.3 points per game from Ben Simmons, plus 5.5 boards and 6.6 assists.

Per game, Jalen Wilson gives the Nets 9.2 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

