Raptors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Raptors vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (20-15) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (8-26) on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5 points.

Raptors vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1.5 214.5 -122 +104

Raptors vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (66.5%)

Raptors vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 19 times over 35 games with a set spread.

The Raptors have played 34 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times out of 34 chances this season.

The Raptors have hit the over 52.9% of the time this year (18 of 34 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Orlando has played better when playing at home, covering 12 times in 17 home games, and seven times in 18 road games.

The Magic have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (41.2%) than away games (44.4%).

Toronto has been better against the spread at home (11-6-1) than away (7-8-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have finished over 12 of 18 times at home (66.7%), and six of 16 on the road (37.5%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 4.2 boards.

Goga Bitadze averages 9.9 points, 8.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 9.1 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 23.4 points for the Raptors, plus 6.8 boards and 6.2 assists.

Jakob Poeltl averages 15 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is also making 59.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

The Raptors are receiving 20.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors receive 17.8 points per game from Gradey Dick, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Raptors are receiving 11.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

