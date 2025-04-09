Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSE and TSN

The Charlotte Hornets (19-60) visit the Toronto Raptors (29-50) after losing six straight road games. The Raptors are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The over/under for the matchup is 217.

Raptors vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -8.5 217 -370 +295

Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (70.1%)

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Raptors have put together a 45-32-2 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 79 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 39 times this season.

Hornets games this year have hit the over on 31 of 79 set point totals (39.2%).

Against the spread, Toronto has performed worse when playing at home, covering 22 times in 40 home games, and 23 times in 39 road games.

When playing at home, the Raptors go over the over/under 52.5% of the time (21 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 46.2% of road games (18 of 39 contests).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-20-3). On the road, it is .447 (17-19-2).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less often at home (13 of 41, 31.7%) than on the road (18 of 38, 47.4%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 assists and 7.6 boards.

RJ Barrett averages 21.3 points, 6.4 boards and 5.5 assists.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead is averaging 7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets get 15.4 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 5.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 60.1% of his shots from the floor.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Josh Green gets the Hornets 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

