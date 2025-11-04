2026 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson Lead an Ambiguous QB Class

As we've amazingly crested the midseason point of the 2025 NFL campaign already, we are just a matter of weeks from the offseason. The future. The road to 2026.

Unfortunately, some of you fans are already there. This season has gone as expected -- or significantly worse -- in an injury-plagued year.

Luckily for you, this 2026 draft class has a ton of reasons to be excited. While 2025 was considered a weak edition, there are legitimate blue-chip prospects at several positions this year, yet quarterback isn't really one of them. That will make the dynamic of the first round -- and that opportunity cost -- incredibly interesting.

Why does FanDuel Research have a mock? Well, the NFL Draft has become a signature event in sports betting, too. NFL Draft odds are already up for first-round picks, first positions selected for more than 20 teams, and landing spots for certain marquee players.

My big board is only 32 players deep at this stage, but we've met enough stars in this college football season to have a decent idea who is primed to go on the first night. Let's dive in.

2026 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

The in-season projected draft order comes from Tankathon.

1. New Orleans Saints

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

The New Orleans Saints would be a fascinating team to have at No. 1 overall if Doug Nussmeier is retained as offensive coordinator. His son, Garrett, is a projected Day 2 pick from the LSU Tigers.

Frankly, Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough aren't as obviously the reason this team is as bad as most expected. I'd say it has more to do with Pro Football Focus (PFF)'s 29th-ranked offensive line and numberFire's 26th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense entering Week 10.

Rueben Bain Jr. would fix the former. Bain has dominated with 3 sacks and 2 turnovers for a Miami (FL) Hurricanes team that ranks 13th across FBS in yards per play (YPP) allowed.

This isn't a "quarterback away" rebuild in NOLA. I'm giving them the best pass-rusher in the draft -- and an heir to Cameron Jordan.

2. Tennessee Titans

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Cameron Ward's rookie season fell apart due to his infrastructure, which is why he'll have a new coach and new weapons in 2026.

Here, the Tennessee Titans would give Ward a true No. 1 wideout with Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is first among all Power 4 wideouts in target share (30.3%) and is averaging 2.77 yards per route run (YPRR) despite disastrous quarterback play. Arizona State Sun Devils QBs have a 57.5% completion rate this year.

Though medical concerns could cause Tyson to slide, he is currently my No. 1 wideout in a deep draft.

3. New York Jets

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

When the owner is publicly criticizing the quarterback, that team is probably taking a quarterback in the next draft.

The Justin Fields experiment seems to be wearing thin on the New York Jets, so in this mock, I'll give them the perceived top quarterback in the 2026 draft.

Fernando Mendoza is like a Jared Goff clone, trading some arm strength for superior mobility. He throws an extremely catchable ball. I just have immense concerns about Mendoza outside of a pristine Indiana Hoosiers environment when he's struggled mightily under pressure.

If the Jets are going to build around him, I'd suggest replacing Aaron Glenn with a McVay/Shanahan disciple to implement a timing-based system that works to his strengths.

4. Miami Dolphins

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Miami Dolphins passed on an Oregon Ducks quarterback a few years back (Justin Herbert) and regretted it. Do they try to right the wrong?

Dante Moore was being given undisputed No. 1 overall praise before a setback against Indiana where he threw two interceptions and posted just 5.5 yards per attempt (YPA). If there's a QB whose stock hinges greatly on some of the tougher postseason games ahead, it's Moore.

Nonetheless, after firing Chris Grier last week, Miami seems to be primed to reset the franchise and move away from Tua Tagovailoa, who currently is tied for the league lead in interceptions (11).

5. New York Giants

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Mission accomplished if you're the New York Giants.

You've got your franchise QB in Jaxson Dart. If all goes well, Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo will recover from injuries and give Dart fun weapons. Their tackles rate out well, per PFF, too.

That puts them in position to nab maybe the best prospect in the draft without factoring in position. Caleb Downs is a monster, recording 73 solo tackles and 4 interceptions since the start of last year for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He's also put run-back skills on tape.

Downs hasn't done anything poorly to disprove his reputation entering the year.

6. Cleveland Browns

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

If there's one quarterback I'm completely out on as a first-round prospect, it's Ty Simpson. Naturally, he might end up a name on the Cleveland Browns' infamous jersey.

Cleveland has two first-round picks to potentially nab their choice of QB. Will it be Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski making the pick? If so, Simpson would be an organic fit when his strengths (processing and accuracy) and flaws (size and arm strengths) are a superior version of Dillon Gabriel on paper.

The rest of the Browns' roster is actually really solid if they hit on a QB and invest other early picks into their offensive line.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't taken a first-round quarterback since Jamarcus Russell. Geno Smith's 11 interceptions might mean it's time to rip off the band-aid.

Maiava, a Nevada resident, is my No. 1 quarterback in the class. At 6'4", 230 pounds with plus mobility, his QBR (90.1) is also second in college football. He regularly makes NFL throws outside the numbers. Lincoln Riley's pedigree of NFL QBs is unquestioned, and he might have another star on his hands.

At this point, Maiava doesn't have much buzz to be this class' QB1, but not going within the first two or three picks might improve his chances at NFL success if it means a marriage with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Yeah, the Cincinnati Bengals' defense is pretty bad.

They've given up at least 39 points and game-winning drives in consecutive weeks, so the team will likely once again hunt defense with its top pick. Joe Burrow and this established core of weapons make for one of the league's best scoring attacks.

Peter Woods is a physical freak that will run way, way faster at March's combine than a 6'3", 315-pound man should be able to. The Clemson Tigers are still allowing just 3.5 YPA on the ground (21st in FBS) despite a lost season thanks to his efforts.

He's a high-floor run-stuffer who can help the Bengals get to more third-and-long situations.

9. Washington Commanders

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

It's becoming more apparent that Arvell Reese's name will be called in the top 10.

Reese is perhaps the most physically imposing force on an Ohio State defense that is dominating college football. He's really a hybrid as a pass-rushing option who also does some of his best work at off-ball linebacker.

As of now, Reese doesn't have amazing bend as an EDGE, but he's going to test off the charts with a high floor as an outside backer.

Outside of Jayden Daniels' health and a running back later in the draft, the Washington Commanders are pretty set offensively. They'll add the best player available to the 29th-ranked defense.

10. Baltimore Ravens

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

It's almost a certainty the Baltimore Ravens won't be picking this early if Lamar Jackson stays healthy, but this would be a huge coup for Baltimore.

Francis Mauigoa is an athletic specimen. At 6'6", 335 pounds, he's reportedly been clocked encroaching 24 MPH sprint speed with a 30.5" vertical jump. He's started all 34 games at right tackle since arriving in Coral Gables and has an 83.0 blocking grade from PFF this year.

Mauigoa's absurd physical strength would dominate at right tackle right away as a run blocker, and his athleticism and feet can be top-shelf attributes in pass pro.

11. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta)

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

This isn't a great cornerback class, but the Los Angeles Rams' biggest weakness is pretty obvious. They even traded for Roger McCreary before the deadline to try to help their 2025 squad.

Jermod McCoy is likely this class' top corner despite not playing in 2025 after an ACL tear in January. The Tennessee Volunteers don't really have any playoff hopes left, so we'll see if he pushes it to return to the field. McCoy had 4 interceptions and 7 pass breakups in 2024.

Remember, the Rams have the Atlanta Falcons' pick after the deal that sent the pick to select James Pearce Jr. to Atlanta. LA will be on quarterback watch, but it's tough to pass up the best corner in a weak draft at the position.

12. Arizona Cardinals

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

By volume, this QB class could look like 2024. By quality, it's not even close.

The Arizona Cardinals are a pretty complete team. Their 2025 first-rounder, Walter Nolen, has struggled with injuries, so they could invest in the front seven, but if there's a way to take advantage of a top-10 pick on a roster this good, it's resetting quarterback.

LaNorris Sellers has, arguably, the best physical traits in the class. He's 6'3", 240 pounds with elite mobility and the best arm strength in the class. However, he's a raw prospect who struggles with processing and consistent accuracy.

I'd like to see him stay in school, but a team -- like Arizona -- could have him learn behind Jacoby Brissett or another bridge option if a divorce from Kyler Murray does indeed happen.

13. Houston Texans

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Even seeing where it can go horribly wrong, I love prospects like Kadyn Proctor.

The 6'7", 370-pound offensive tackle is so hyper-athletic that the Alabama Crimson Tide have run screens and quarterback draws with him. I'd prefer they not get the big fella rolled up on, but it showcases what a special mover the former Iowa product is.

Proctor's mammoth size works against his hand placement and speed to correct toward spin moves at times, but he's improved even within this season. The Houston Texans turning this lump of clay into a franchise left tackle would give them a big, powerful tackle duo with Aireontae Ersery, their 2025 second-round pick.

14. Dallas Cowboys

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

I guarantee the Dallas Cowboys go defense with both of their first-round picks in 2026.

Dallas has two firsts after trading Micah Parsons, and shoring up the 31st-ranked schedule-adjusted defense is a must. The Boys' 35.7% adjusted pressure rate, per Next Gen Stats, isn't awful, and they're 17th in sacks per game (2.2).

From four hours away in Lubbock, David Bailey can help. He's the current FBS leader in sacks for the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11.5).

Something tells me Jerry will be looking for a high-floor pass-rusher somewhere in Round 1.

15. Minnesota Vikings

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Like Baltimore, I'm not sure the Minnesota Vikings will pick this early. There aren't many holes on this roster if J.J. McCarthy is playing well.

Regardless, they're probably looking for better out of the inside linebacker position. They've benched Ivan Pace Jr. and slot in 17th against the rush in schedule-adjusted rankings.

Anthony Hill Jr. is a tone-setter for a Texas Longhorns front allowing the second-fewest rushing YPA (2.4) in the country. He's the type of fast, decisive linebacker Brian Flores would love to have at his disposal.

16. Carolina Panthers

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

I think the Carolina Panthers are still on the search for receiver help, but I doubt they'd go there two years in a row.

Giving Jaycee Horn a running mate could be the move instead. Avieon Terrell has still had an outstanding year for an embattled Clemson defense. At 5'11", he's an extremely physical, sticky corner with great instincts -- and he doesn't mind tackling.

Last year, the early first-round CB projections with medical issues ended up sliding during the process. I could see Terrell overtaking an injured McCoy in the pre-draft cycle.

17. Kansas City Chiefs

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Kansas City Chiefs' greatest issue reared its head on Sunday. They just have no reliable running game.

Jeremiyah Love would be an embarrassment of riches for the closest current team to dynasty status. Love has torched college football for 140.1 scrimmage yards per game for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and that's been with "just" a 49.0% rush share because he's splitting carries with another Day 2 prospect, Jadarian Price.

Kansas City might win their way out of a draft position for Love, but they're one of the NFL's most complete rosters at 5-4, opening the door for a luxury pick like this.

18. Chicago Bears

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

One would hope a toolsy EDGE like Keldric Faulk, who has obvious NFL traits, dominates his draft-eligible year after preseason buzz.

Well, Faulk's 2.0 sacks haven't exactly met domination, but he plays in the SEC for an Auburn Tigers squad that hasn't forced many teams to abandon the run due to the Tigers' own chaos on offense.

Faulk is a versatile defender who lines up all over with an innate ability to create leverage and use his length productively.

The Chicago Bears are sixth-worst in adjusted pressure rate (26.5%), so Ben Johnson's squad -- posting a winning record so far on the back of his offense -- is looking for its version of Aidan Hutchinson. Faulk has the measureables side of that comparison down.

19. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The ideal situation for the Browns might be if Shedeur Sanders' proponents end up correct, freeing them to double down on improving PFF's 32nd-ranked offensive line.

They might be able to double down on Utah Utes tackles if positioned to do. Utah has two first-round prospects, but I slightly prefer Caleb Lomu -- especially when Cleveland needs a left tackle.

There aren't many tackles in the nation who would kick Spencer Fano to the right side, but Lomu has superior size (6'6") and incredible mobility for the position.

Lomu hasn't entirely grown into his frame or playing strength, but there isn't a tackle prospect in this class who is better at erasing his initial mistakes by understanding rush moves and having the athleticism to respond quickly. He's got an innate feel for pass protection that is rare at the collegiate level.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have no long-term answer at quarterback, it'll be tough to secure one at 5-3 and fighting to win the AFC North.

Instead, a team linked to wideout rumors for a while might dip into a deep receiver class. Ohio State wideouts are becoming like treasury bills with Emeka Egbuka yet another hit from the school. Don't just scout the helmet with Carnell Tate, though.

Alongside one of the best wideout prospects ever in Jeremiah Smith (2027 eligible), Tate has managed 3.52 YPRR on just 46 total targets. His hands and sideline control are unbelievable for someone with minimal experience.

Tate is currently my No. 6 overall prospect, dropping to this slot due to quarterback inflation and an array of teams before this that don't need a wide receiver.

21. Detroit Lions

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

What do you give a team that has it all? The Detroit Lions really just need health more than anything on defense.

Depth wouldn't hurt, either, and T.J. Parker would be an outstanding compliment to Aidan Hutchinson for a Detroit D that already generates plenty of pressure.

Parker is probably the most disappointing preseason Clemson prospect with just 2.0 sacks this year after 11.0 in the Tigers' ACC-winning season a year ago, but Dabo Swinney's bunch has infrastructure issues that are well-known at this stage.

The pre-draft process will be vital to sorting out a gaggle of EDGEs behind Bain Jr., and Parker is still in that mix.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

I've used the same phrase regarding the Los Angeles Chargers. They're on fire. They can't miss.

L.A. has loaded Justin Herbert's cabinet with Ladd McConkey, Omarion Hampton, Oronde Gadsden, and Tre Harris. They just need health for the entire roster and more "dudes" on Jim Harbaugh's and Jesse Minter's defense.

Matayo Uiagalelei is a dude. He's got 4.0 sacks for an Oregon team that I presume will be in the College Football Playoff. Uiagalelei's bend, get-off quickness, and crafty football IQ make him a supremely high-floor prospect with ideal size at 6'5", 272 pounds.

I could easily see the lineman being a top-15 projection once we exit Mobile.

23. San Francisco 49ers

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

It's a bit spicy that I'm putting Lomu above Spencer Fano, who is the significantly more polished Utah offensive tackle.

Fano was a preseason First Team All-American after a dominant sophomore season as a blocker, and he's a key reason why the Utes' rush-heavy attack has posted 266.4 yards per game (third in FBS).

Primarily a right tackle, Fano tasted the left side as a true freshman. I don't think either Mauigoa or Fano are "right tackle only" prospects just because that's where their college experience came. He'd almost definitely play there for the San Francisco 49ers opposite Trent Williams.

24. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay)

Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

After whiffing on a pair of Michigan Wolverines defensive tackles, will the Cowboys try the other side of "The Game"?

Kayden McDonald isn't getting much first-round buzz right now, but I see him as a vital part of the Buckeyes' run defense. The 326-pounder is currently PFF's second-highest graded defensive lineman against the run this year as OSU has allowed just 2.6 YPA on the ground.

Dallas' defense has been gashed for 4.9 rushing YPA this season (26th in the NFL). McDonald and the EDGE prospect of Dallas' choice could start to make the Parsons deal seem a lot more fair.

25. Buffalo Bills

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Second-rounder Keon Coleman just hasn't worked out for the Buffalo Bills, so I think they get an "alpha" wideout in this year's first round.

Denzel Boston is that perhaps more than any wide receiver beyond Tyson. Boston has run 79.5% of his routes out wide with a 15.2-yard average depth of target (aDOT). His one-on-one, contested-catch situations are similar to a George Pickens where it feels like he's a -200 betting favorite to win them each time.

Buffalo needs a speedster outside. I'm sure they'd love Tate, but he'll likely be gone before the Super Bowl contenders pick. Boston's 40-yard dash will help determine if this is the right fit.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

With the way the Seattle Seahawks are playing now, it's tough to see where a true "need" is. I could see a tackle, but I'm guessing they'd like to replace Cooper Kupp, who is one of the weakest starters on the team, unless Tory Horton's breakout is for real. Rashid Shaheed is also a rental.

Makai Lemon is one of my favorite receivers in the draft. Lemon's archetype isn't an outside burner. He's much more the shifty, crafty inside wideout that we've seen translate to dominance in the new NFL, which is trending toward the middle of the field. That's how Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and others have become the focal point of an entire offense with gaudy target shares.

Lemon has posted 3.29 YPRR with Maiava and the USC Trojans, and he's been a great red zone threat with six scores. I love this dude, and he feels like a John Schneider prospect.

27. Los Angeles Rams

Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati

Yes, I'm going for a sixth quarterback in the first round with my No. 2 quarterback prospect as of now.

Brendan Sorsby doesn't have an NFL infrastructure around him, but he's 6'3" with top-shelf legs -- second to only Sellers among our draftees so far. He'll probably run in the 4.50 area at the combine. The Cincinnati Bearcats' QB is 15th in QBR (80.6) with effortless arm strength.

The way he maneuvers in and out of the pocket is reminiscent of Jaxson Dart. He's not as good under pressure, though, and, like Dart, downfield accuracy can be a concern. A 41.4% completion rate against two ranked foes this year wasn't ideal, either.

Sorsby isn't ready yet, but he has such great tools that I could see him being Sean McVay's choice to mold behind Matthew Stafford for the Los Angeles Rams. I'm virtually certain that, at 21 years old, Sorsby will be a pre-draft riser if he declares.

28. Denver Broncos

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

This would be an ideal way for Sean Payton to rectify last year's mistakes.

Between RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant, Payton didn't secure a bonafide, top-shelf target for Bo Nix. It's still just Courtland Sutton and a lot of guys. Kenyon Sadiq, the consensus TE1 in the class, could plug that need.

Sadiq isn't the first Oregon pass-catcher to not get much work (29 targets), so I'm not crushing him for just 1.81 YPRR. The Ducks spread it around. You see the "special" with the ball in his hands, ranking 12th in FBS in yards after the catch per reception (7.0 YAC/c) among TEs with 25-plus targets.

Though the class doesn't have a Tyler Warren "no-doubter," Sadiq is definitely in the Colston Loveland mold as an athletic, high-upside prospect. The Denver Broncos need to give Nix a security blanket.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Even for an inside linebacker, CJ Allen is a steal here.

Allen has been a reliable man in the middle for the Georgia Bulldogs for multiple seasons now, recording 39 solo tackles and 3.0 sacks for UGA in 2025. That's, notably, more sack production than a few traditional EDGEs we've seen.

"Instincts" is basically the job description, and he does it. I see a blend of Roquan Smith and Daiyan Henley as he menacingly peers into the backfield and has great closing speed to turn the read into a finished play.

Todd Bowles' defense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been down since their Super Bowl run, and I think it's not having replaced their elite linebacking duo, Lavonte David and Devin White, from that team, although David is still playing fairly well. Allen is exactly the fast, smart, responsible guy to wear the green dot in Bowles' attack.

30. New England Patriots

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

It might not be a horrible thing if the New England Patriots slide in the draft order ahead of these other teams that nabbed Tate, Lemon, or Boston in front of them.

Chris Bell is not a bad consolation prize if the Pats really do pick this late. I tweeted about Bell in October because, for someone who wasn't on my preseason radar, the senior's tape is electric. At 6'2", 220 pounds, Bell could run in the 4.40s -- using that speed to score twice against Miami in an upset win three weeks ago. He's got elite ball skills and regularly wins contested-catch opportunities, too.

Corner and safety aren't very deep in this class, or I think Mike Vrabel would like to go there. There's just no doubt there's room to build up the wide receiver room despite Drake Maye's breakout sophomore season throwing to mostly replaceable parts.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Though the Philadelphia Eagles are the NFC's top team based on record, they've sort of lost last year's championship identity.

EPA models shine favorably on the "tush push," but Philly is 21st in rushing YPA (4.1), and that could be magnified if rule changes next year ban their signature play. Olaivavega Ioane would be a plug-and-play option at right guard to help fix the Eagles' run game.

Ioane is a grater in the ground attack for the Penn State Nittany Lions, and he's allowed just 1 pressure on 83 drop backs. Whew.

This marriage would not please NFC defensive lines elsewhere.

32. New York Jets (from Indianapolis)

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Jets have me messed up, man.

As fate would have it on the day of my first mock, New York acquired this pick in a blockbuster trade for Sauce Gardner. They're deep at corner, so I'm giving them my best available defender that also was the pick for Indy here before the deal.

Ohio State's Sonny Styles might be even more of a household name than Downs, Reese, or McDonald because broadcasters are constantly calling his number. Styles has 46 total tackles this year plus a nifty interception off a tipped pass two weeks ago.

The former five-star recruit at safety has no issues -- like open-field tackling -- that can stem from the conversion. If there's a weakness, it's that he can be displaced by fakes due to his aggressive style, so better decision making will be a must in the pros.

If Adonai Mitchell doesn't work out from the trade, this could be Mendoza's teammate, WR Elijah Sarratt, to reunite that duo with Gang Green.

