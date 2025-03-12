Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet

The Philadelphia 76ers (22-42) are slight underdogs (by 3 points) to break a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (22-43) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is 218.5.

Raptors vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -3 218.5 -166 +140

Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (52.6%)

Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Raptors have registered a 36-27-2 record against the spread this season.

In the 76ers' 64 games this season, they have 23 wins against the spread.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over 33 times out of 64 chances.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 36 times in 64 opportunities (56.2%).

Toronto has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 35 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 30 opportunities in away games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Raptors hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 20 times in 35 opportunities this season (57.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 13 times in 30 opportunities (43.3%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results away (13-18-0) than at home (10-23-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the 76ers' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.5%, 18 of 33) than on the road (58.1%, 18 of 31).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.6 points, 6 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 assists and 9.7 rebounds.

Ochai Agbaji's numbers on the season are 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 39.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Chris Boucher is averaging 10 points, 0.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 6.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the field.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the 76ers 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Quentin Grimes averages 12.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.4 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 50.1% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 8.2 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

The 76ers are receiving 7.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Andre Drummond.

