Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (62-71) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-103)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-186) | CHW: (+156)

TEX: (-186) | CHW: (+156) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-115) | CHW: +1.5 (-104)

TEX: -1.5 (-115) | CHW: +1.5 (-104) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 9-7, 3.79 ERA vs Nick Nastrini (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-7) to the mound, while Nick Nastrini will answer the bell for the White Sox. Eovaldi's team is 12-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eovaldi's team is 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Nastrini never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (60.8%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

The Rangers vs White Sox moneyline has Texas as a -186 favorite, while Chicago is a +156 underdog at home.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The White Sox are -104 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -115.

The Rangers-White Sox contest on August 29 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 5-5 when favored by -186 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 127 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 55-72-0 against the spread in their 127 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 121 total times this season. They've finished 24-97 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 13-57 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +156 or longer (18.6%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 129 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-65-5).

The White Sox have covered 40.3% of their games this season, going 52-77-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has 127 hits and an OBP of .355, both of which rank first among Texas hitters this season. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .509.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Seager hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season. He's batting .242.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 91st in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.351/.410.

Adolis Garcia has 21 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Garcia has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles and two RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has a slugging percentage of .397 and has 113 hits, both team-best figures for the White Sox. He's batting .241 and with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 94th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .214. He's slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .276.

He ranks 134th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Gavin Sheets a has .314 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is batting .238 with 12 doubles, three triples and 32 walks.

Rangers vs White Sox Head to Head

8/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/25/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/24/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/23/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 8/2/2023: 11-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/1/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/21/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.