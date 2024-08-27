Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (60-71) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-101)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 5:10 p.m. ET

5:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140)

TEX: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 4-13, 4.04 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 6-9, 3.64 ERA

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (4-13) against the White Sox and Garrett Crochet (6-9). Heaney's team is 10-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Heaney's team has won 41.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-7). The White Sox are 13-12-0 ATS in Crochet's 25 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Crochet's starts this season, and they went 5-13 in those matchups.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52.8%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-White Sox, Texas is the favorite at -142, and Chicago is +120 playing at home.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The White Sox are -140 to cover, and the Rangers are +116.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-White Sox contest on August 28, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 36, or 53.7%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 18 of 28 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 57 of 126 chances this season.

The Rangers are 55-71-0 against the spread in their 126 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 20% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-96).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Chicago has a record of 22-86 (20.4%).

The White Sox have played in 128 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-64-5).

The White Sox have a 51-77-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to 44 extra-base hits. He has a .244 batting average and an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 88th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with three walks and two RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas in total hits (121) this season while batting .270 with 46 extra-base hits. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average is 39th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.352) this season, fueled by 110 hits.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 105 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .401.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has a slugging percentage of .405 and has 113 hits, both team-high marks for the White Sox. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Vaughn enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .212 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .270.

His batting average is 133rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 136th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has racked up a team-high .310 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, three triples and 31 walks while hitting .238.

Rangers vs White Sox Head to Head

7/25/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/24/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/23/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 8/2/2023: 11-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/1/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/21/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 6/19/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

