Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (33-36) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-46)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and CHSN

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-184) | CHW: (+154)

TEX: (-184) | CHW: (+154) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

TEX: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Rangers) vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 2-1, 0.00 ERA

Houser (2-1) will start for the White Sox. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rangers. The White Sox covered all of the three games Houser has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in three of Houser's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50.2%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +154 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Rangers are +112 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -134.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Rangers-White Sox on June 13, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 21, or 65.6%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won five of seven games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 68 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 68 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 37-31-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have gone 21-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Chicago has an 8-29 record (winning just 21.6% of its games).

In the 66 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-32-3).

The White Sox have a 37-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.1% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in total hits (52) this season while batting .235 with 21 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 125th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Josh Smith is slashing .284/.348/.423 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .771.

His batting average is 28th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Smith brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Marcus Semien has 52 hits this season and has a slash line of .218/.303/.324.

Semien has recorded a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Josh Jung has been key for Texas with 58 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has a team-best OBP (.322) and slugging percentage (.433), while pacing the White Sox in hits (58, while batting .242).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 110th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .287 with five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .240 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Luis Robert is batting .187 with seven doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Rangers vs White Sox Head to Head

5/25/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/23/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 8/29/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/25/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/24/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/23/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

