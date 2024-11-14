Rangers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14
Data Skrive
NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Rangers facing the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Sharks Game Info
- New York Rangers (9-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3)
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Rangers (-410)
|Sharks (+315)
|-
Rangers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (78.9%)
Rangers vs Sharks Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Rangers vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers vs Sharks November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Rangers vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Sharks, New York is the favorite at -410, and San Jose is +315 playing on the road.