Rangers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Rangers facing the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Sharks Game Info

New York Rangers (9-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3)

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-410) Sharks (+315) -

Rangers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (78.9%)

Rangers vs Sharks Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Rangers vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers vs Sharks November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Rangers vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Sharks, New York is the favorite at -410, and San Jose is +315 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!