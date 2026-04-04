Rangers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Reds Game Info

Texas Rangers (4-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (4-3)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Reds.TV

Rangers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-144) | CIN: (+122)

TEX: (-144) | CIN: (+122) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rangers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Kumar Rocker to the mound, while Rhett Lowder will answer the bell for the Reds. Rocker and his team were 6-8-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Rocker and his team were 3-3 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Lowder has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for one Lowder start this season -- they won.

Rangers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.3%)

Rangers vs Reds Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +122 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Reds Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -176.

Rangers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Reds on April 4 is 8.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rangers have split the two match ups they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Texas has played as a favorite of -144 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in four of their seven opportunities.

In seven games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 4-3-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-3).

Cincinnati is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Reds have played in seven games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-3-1).

The Reds are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has an OPS of 1.041, fueled by an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .586. He has a .379 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Nimmo will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last seven games he is batting .379 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Corey Seager leads Texas in total hits (seven) this season while batting .269 with three extra-base hits. He's slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 72nd, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Jake Burger is batting .333 with a .600 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .375 with a .412 OBP and four RBI for Texas this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a team-best OBP (.533) and slugging percentage (.783), and paces the Reds in hits (nine, while batting .391).

He is 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Eugenio Suarez has two home runs and a walk while hitting .259. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz has three home runs and three walks while hitting .214.

Matt McLain is hitting .231 with a double and five walks.

Rangers vs Reds Head to Head

4/3/2026: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/1/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/31/2025: 14-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/27/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/26/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/25/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/24/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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