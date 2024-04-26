Rangers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads.

Rangers vs Reds Game Info

Texas Rangers (13-13) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-11)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-134) | CIN: (+114)

TEX: (-134) | CIN: (+114) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+155) | CIN: +1.5 (-192)

TEX: -1.5 (+155) | CIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-2, 3.30 ERA vs Graham Ashcraft (Reds) - 3-1, 5.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (3-1) will answer the bell for the Reds. Eovaldi and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Eovaldi's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Ashcraft's starts. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Ashcraft start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (65.6%)

Rangers vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Reds, Texas is the favorite at -134, and Cincinnati is +114 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Reds Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -192 to cover.

Rangers vs Reds Over/Under

Rangers versus Reds on April 26 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Rangers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with five wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won two of five games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 26 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 22.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-7).

Cincinnati is 1-4 (winning just 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have collected a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has 29 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .588, both of which rank first among Texas hitters this season. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Marcus Semien has hit four homers this season while driving in 19 runs. He's batting .266 this season and slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 71st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Josh Smith has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393.

Evan Carter has been key for Texas with 17 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has totaled 26 hits with a .416 on-base percentage and a .635 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Reds. He's batting .306.

He ranks 27th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Spencer Steer is batting .258 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 84th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Stephenson has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .230.

Jake Fraley has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .340.

