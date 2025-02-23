Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

The New York Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Penguins Game Info

New York Rangers (27-24-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-26-9)

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-154) Penguins (+128) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.2%)

Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +168.

Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Penguins on February 23, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while New York is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!