NHL
Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23
The New York Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Rangers vs Penguins Game Info
- New York Rangers (27-24-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-26-9)
- Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Rangers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-154)
|Penguins (+128)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (55.2%)
Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +168.
Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Penguins on February 23, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while New York is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.