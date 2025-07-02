Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Rangers vs Orioles Game Info

Texas Rangers (42-44) vs. Baltimore Orioles (37-48)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and MASN

Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-148) | BAL: (+126)

TEX: (-148) | BAL: (+126) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | BAL: +1.5 (-156)

TEX: -1.5 (+130) | BAL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 4-3, 1.87 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 6-4, 4.06 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 1.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4, 4.06 ERA). When Eovaldi starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Sugano starts, the Orioles have gone 8-8-0 against the spread. The Orioles are 6-2 in Sugano's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (66.6%)

Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Orioles, Texas is the favorite at -148, and Baltimore is +126 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +130 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -156.

Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under

Rangers versus Orioles on July 2 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (67.5%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 17-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 85 opportunities.

The Rangers are 44-41-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 38 total times this season. They've finished 16-22 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Baltimore has a 2-9 record (winning only 18.2% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-43-3).

The Orioles have a 31-53-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.9% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .672, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .355 this season. He has a .238 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 122nd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 141st in slugging.

Semien will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .293 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBIs.

Josh Smith leads the Rangers with an OPS of .764. He has a slash line of .280/.351/.414 this season.

He is 40th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging in MLB.

Adolis Garcia has 68 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.276/.395.

Garcia takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and 10 RBIs.

Corey Seager has 10 home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Seager takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with two doubles, four home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has a .447 slugging percentage, which paces the Orioles. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn's 72 hits and .383 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .295 while slugging .471.

His batting average is 16th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Cedric Mullins is batting .214 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Jackson Holliday has 12 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .255.

Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head

7/1/2025: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/30/2025: 10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2025: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/20/2024: 8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/19/2024: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/29/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

