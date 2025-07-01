Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Rangers vs Orioles Game Info

Texas Rangers (41-44) vs. Baltimore Orioles (37-47)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Coverage: RSN and MASN

Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-190) | BAL: (+160)

TEX: (-190) | BAL: (+160) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+114) | BAL: +1.5 (-137)

TEX: -1.5 (+114) | BAL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 8-2, 2.08 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-2, 7.11 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom (8-2) against the Orioles and Brandon Young (0-2). deGrom and his team have a record of 8-8-0 against the spread when he starts. deGrom's team has won 78.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-3). The Orioles have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Young's three starts that had a set spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for two Young starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (65.5%)

Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Orioles reveal Texas as the favorite (-190) and Baltimore as the underdog (+160) on the road.

Rangers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Orioles are -137 to cover, and the Rangers are +114.

Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Orioles contest on July 1, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 26 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won five of six games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 30 of their 84 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 43-41-0 in 84 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've gone 16-21 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Baltimore has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-43-3).

The Orioles have a 31-52-0 record ATS this season (covering only 37.3% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .668, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .355 this season. He has a .237 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 124th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 141st in slugging.

Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .302 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Josh Smith leads the Rangers with an OPS of .771. He has a slash line of .281/.353/.418 this season.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 84th.

Adolis Garcia has 65 hits this season and has a slash line of .225/.271/.388.

Corey Seager is batting .244 with a .343 OBP and 23 RBI for Texas this season.

Seager brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .237 with four home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has a .449 slugging percentage, which leads the Orioles. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying players, he is 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 50th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn paces his team with 71 hits and a .381 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .295 while slugging .473.

Including all qualifying players, he is 15th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .212 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head

6/30/2025: 10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2025: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/20/2024: 8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/19/2024: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/29/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/28/2024: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

