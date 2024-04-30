Rangers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals.

Rangers vs Nationals Game Info

Texas Rangers (15-14) vs. Washington Nationals (14-14)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-152) | WSH: (+128)

TEX: (-152) | WSH: (+128) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166)

TEX: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) - 0-1, 2.92 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-2, 3.12 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (0-1, 2.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 3.12 ERA). Gray's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Gray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. The Nationals have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Gore's five starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 1-2 in Gore's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (65.5%)

Rangers vs Nationals Moneyline

Texas is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +128 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Nationals are -166 to cover, and the Rangers are +138.

Rangers vs Nationals Over/Under

Rangers versus Nationals on April 30 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (50%) in those games.

This year Texas has won two of four games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 29 opportunities.

In 29 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 14-15-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've finished 13-12 in those games.

Washington has an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-15-1).

The Nationals have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 18-9-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has 30 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .592, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .252 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average is 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Evan Carter is batting .213 with a .461 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Josh Smith leads Texas with an OBP of .402 this season while batting .304 with nine walks and 12 runs scored.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up 30 hits with a .634 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Nationals. He's batting .297 and with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Abrams brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Jesse Winker leads his team with a .395 OBP. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .436.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 51st, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jacob Young is hitting .328 with four doubles and a walk.

Luis Garcia is batting .293 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.

