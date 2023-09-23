Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (85-68) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-69)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: MLB Network

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | SEA: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | SEA: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192)

TEX: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery (Rangers) - 9-11, 3.38 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 13-6, 3.77 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (9-11, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Gilbert (13-6, 3.77 ERA). Montgomery and his team have a record of 11-19-0 against the spread when he starts. Montgomery's team has a record of 8-17 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners are 15-15-0 ATS in Gilbert's 30 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have played as the moneyline underdog for six of Gilbert's starts this season, and they won every game.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (56.9%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +110 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Mariners are -192 to cover, and the Rangers are +158.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

Rangers versus Mariners, on September 23, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 62, or 61.4%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won 51 of 82 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 84 of their 154 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers are 84-70-0 against the spread in their 154 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog 47 total times this season. They've gone 23-24 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Seattle has a record of 12-14 (46.2%).

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-70-5 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have a 72-81-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .468, fueled by 67 extra-base hits. He has a .278 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 147 hits and an OBP of .391 this season. He's batting .330 and slugging .640.

He ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging among qualified batters.

Seager has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Adolis Garcia is batting .242 with a .493 slugging percentage and 102 RBI this year.

Nate Lowe has been key for Texas with 160 hits, an OBP of .368 plus a slugging percentage of .423.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.495) while pacing the Mariners in hits (176). He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford's .379 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .428.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Cal Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 52 walks while batting .236.

Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .262 with 29 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 36 walks.

Rangers vs. Mariners Head to Head

9/22/2023: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/29/2022: 10-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/4/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2023: 16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/9/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/10/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/28/2022: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/27/2022: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

