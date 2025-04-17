FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Lightning Game Info

  • New York Rangers (38-36-7) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (47-26-8)
  • Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-138)Lightning (+115)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (57.8%)

Rangers vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +172.

Rangers vs Lightning Over/Under

  • Rangers versus Lightning on April 17 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Rangers vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Rangers, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +115, and New York is -138 playing at home.

