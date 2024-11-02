Rangers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3
Data Skrive
The New York Rangers are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, up against the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Rangers vs Islanders Game Info
- New York Rangers (7-2-1) vs. New York Islanders (4-5-2)
- Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-188)
|Islanders (+155)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (71.2%)
Rangers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +134 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -164 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Islanders on November 3, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.
Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -188 favorite, while the Islanders are a +155 underdog on the road.