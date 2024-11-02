Rangers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3

The New York Rangers are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, up against the New York Islanders.

Rangers vs Islanders Game Info

New York Rangers (7-2-1) vs. New York Islanders (4-5-2)

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-188) Islanders (+155) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (71.2%)

Rangers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +134 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -164 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Islanders on November 3, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline

The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -188 favorite, while the Islanders are a +155 underdog on the road.

