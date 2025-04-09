FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Wednesday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

  • New York Rangers (36-34-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (31-37-9)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-192)Flyers (+158)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (65.8%)

Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Flyers are -170 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +138.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Flyers game on April 9, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while New York is a -192 favorite at home.

