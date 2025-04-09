Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

NHL action on Wednesday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

New York Rangers (36-34-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (31-37-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-192) Flyers (+158) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (65.8%)

Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Flyers are -170 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +138.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Flyers game on April 9, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while New York is a -192 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!