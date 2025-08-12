Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Texas Rangers (61-59) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-62)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and ARID

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-176)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 7-6, 4.05 ERA vs Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 4.20 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Anthony DeSclafani (1-2, 4.20 ERA). Leiter and his team are 12-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Leiter's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Diamondbacks have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in DeSclafani's starts. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for two DeSclafani starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (54.5%)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Rangers vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Texas as a -142 favorite, while Arizona is a +120 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -176.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Rangers-Diamondbacks contest on Aug. 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (66.1%) in those contests.

This year Texas has won 23 of 29 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 119 opportunities.

In 119 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 64-55-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 45 total times this season. They've gone 19-26 in those games.

Arizona has a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times this season for a 58-51-6 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have gone 54-61-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .226 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .301 while slugging .352.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 148th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage, and 150th in slugging.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers in OBP (.373) and total hits (87) this season. He's batting .268 while slugging .474.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 56th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Wyatt Langford is batting .241 with a .323 OBP and 48 RBI for Texas this season.

Langford brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a team-high .436 slugging percentage. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 21st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Perdomo hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBIs.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 103 hits. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 95th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte has racked up a team-best .390 on-base percentage.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/11/2025: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/28/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 11/1/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/31/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/30/2023: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/28/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/27/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!