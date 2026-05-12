Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Texas Rangers (19-22) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-20)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Dbacks.TV

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-134) | ARI: (+116)

TEX: (-134) | ARI: (+116) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+158) | ARI: +1.5 (-192)

TEX: -1.5 (+158) | ARI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 2-3, 5.18 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 4.70 ERA

The probable starters are MacKenzie Gore (2-3) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (1-3) for the Diamondbacks. Gore and his team have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Gore starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks are 5-3-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have a 2-3 record in Gallen's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.1%)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Rangers, Arizona is the underdog at +116, and Texas is -134 playing at home.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +158 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -192.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Diamondbacks on May 12, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 1-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 41 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 22-19-0 in 41 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 36% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-16).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Arizona has gone 6-7 (46.2%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-18-2).

The Diamondbacks have a 25-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 46 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .510. He's batting .322.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .276 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average ranks 48th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Corey Seager has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Evan Carter has been key for Texas with 21 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .339.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has racked up 43 hits with a .554 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .331 and with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks fifth in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll's .361 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .500.

Including all qualifying players, he is 65th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .228 with six doubles, three triples, two home runs and 23 walks.

Nolan Arenado is batting .273 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/11/2026: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/3/2025: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/2/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/1/2025: 7-5 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2025: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!