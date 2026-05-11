Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads playing on Monday, versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (18-22) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-13)

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Monday, May 11, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and Rays.TV

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-138) | TB: (+118)

TOR: (-138) | TB: (+118) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | TB: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | TB: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 3.28 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 2-1, 2.95 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (2-2) for the Blue Jays and Drew Rasmussen (2-1) for the Rays. Gausman and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Rasmussen's six starts with a set spread. The Rays are 2-1 in Rasmussen's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.2%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rays, Toronto is the favorite at -138, and Tampa Bay is +118 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +158 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -192.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rays on May 11, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 14 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 9-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 40 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 17-23-0 in 40 games with a line this season.

The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline 18 total times this season. They've finished 11-7 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

The Rays have played in 38 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-19-0).

The Rays are 24-14-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.395) this season, fueled by 45 hits. He has a .308 batting average and a slugging percentage of .397.

He is 15th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (36) this season while batting .248 with 14 extra-base hits. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualifying players, he is 88th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Okamoto heads into this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, five home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.

Ernie Clement has hit two homers with a team-high .418 SLG this season.

Clement brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a home run and three RBIs.

Daulton Varsho is batting .258 with a .329 OBP and nine RBI for Toronto this season.

Varsho enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two walks.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has totaled 37 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .252 and slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 81st in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz's .394 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .314 while slugging .464.

His batting average is 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has five doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .268.

Chandler Simpson leads his team with a .351 slugging percentage.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/26/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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