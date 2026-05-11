Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams busy on Monday, up against the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (19-22) vs. Houston Astros (16-25)

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Monday, May 11, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SCHN, and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-144) | HOU: (+122)

SEA: (-144) | HOU: (+122) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+114) | HOU: +1.5 (-137)

SEA: -1.5 (+114) | HOU: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 4-2, 2.94 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 2-2, 2.42 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (4-2) versus the Astros and Peter Lambert (2-2). Kirby's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kirby's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Lambert's starts. The Astros are 2-1 in Lambert's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (57%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

The Mariners vs Astros moneyline has Seattle as a -144 favorite, while Houston is a +122 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Astros. The Mariners are +114 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -137.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

The Mariners-Astros game on May 11 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 18 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 9-6 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 41 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 14-27-0 against the spread in their 41 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (10-14).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Houston has a 4-9 record (winning only 30.8% of its games).

In the 41 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-14-1).

The Astros have covered only 39% of their games this season, going 16-25-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 41 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .415.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 76th in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 44 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .432. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average ranks 51st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Rodriguez brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Naylor has logged a hit or more in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

J.P. Crawford is batting .204 with a .362 OBP and 11 RBI for Seattle this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 48 hits with a .422 on-base percentage and a .642 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .318.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has nine doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .282. He's slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has 10 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .243.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .256 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

4/13/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/12/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/11/2026: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2025: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/20/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/19/2025: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/19/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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