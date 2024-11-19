menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Rangers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rangers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19

On Tuesday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Canucks Game Info

  • New York Rangers (11-4-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-5-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-118)Canucks (-102)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (53.4%)

Rangers vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Rangers are +205 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -260.

Rangers vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Rangers-Canucks on November 19 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Rangers vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Rangers, Vancouver is the underdog at -102, and New York is -118 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup