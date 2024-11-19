Rangers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19
Data Skrive
On Tuesday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Vancouver Canucks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Canucks Game Info
- New York Rangers (11-4-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-5-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-118)
|Canucks (-102)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (53.4%)
Rangers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Rangers are +205 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -260.
Rangers vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for Rangers-Canucks on November 19 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
Rangers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Rangers, Vancouver is the underdog at -102, and New York is -118 playing on the road.