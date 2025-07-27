Rangers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Atlanta Braves is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Rangers vs Braves Game Info

Texas Rangers (54-50) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-58)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSSO

Rangers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | ATL: (-100)

TEX: (-118) | ATL: (-100) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-192) | ATL: -1.5 (+158)

TEX: +1.5 (-192) | ATL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 6-6, 4.27 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 4-6, 5.63 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jack Leiter (6-6, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder (4-6, 5.63 ERA). Leiter's team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Leiter's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves have a 9-6-0 ATS record in Elder's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Braves are 1-4 in Elder's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.4%)

Rangers vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -118 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Braves are +158 to cover, while the Rangers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Braves Over/Under

Rangers versus Braves on July 27 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Rangers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 33, or 67.3%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 31 of 46 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 103 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 56-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have a 5-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Atlanta has a 3-13 record (winning only 18.8% of its games).

The Braves have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-52-6).

The Braves are 41-57-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .364.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 139th in slugging.

Josh Smith has a slash line of .276/.354/.411 this season and a team-best OPS of .764.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 91st.

Corey Seager is batting .272 with a .496 slugging percentage and 38 RBI this year.

Adolis Garcia is batting .228 with a .271 OBP and 57 RBI for Texas this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 102 hits with a .369 on-base percentage, leading the Braves in both categories. He's batting .265 and slugging .470.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 38th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .220 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .294.

His batting average ranks 148th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 140th, and he is 154th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .235 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 65 walks.

Austin Riley leads his team with a .436 slugging percentage.

Rangers vs Braves Head to Head

7/25/2025: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/20/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/17/2023: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2023: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2023: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/1/2022: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/30/2022: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/29/2022: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

