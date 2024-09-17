Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Texas Rangers (71-79) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (72-78)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: SNET

Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-134) | TOR: (+116)

TEX: (-134) | TOR: (+116) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 11-8, 3.67 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 10-13, 4.20 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (11-8) for the Rangers and Chris Bassitt (10-13) for the Blue Jays. Eovaldi's team is 13-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Eovaldi's team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 14-15-0 record against the spread in Bassitt's starts. The Blue Jays have a 5-11 record in Bassitt's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.8%)

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.8%)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rangers, Toronto is the underdog at +116, and Texas is -134 playing at home.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +146 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -178.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Blue Jays on Sept. 17, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 43 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win 28 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 63-81-0 in 144 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays are 23-48 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 32.4% of those games).

Toronto has a 14-18 record (winning 43.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-68-4 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have collected a 74-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 51% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.395) thanks to 49 extra-base hits. He has a .237 batting average and an on-base percentage of .306.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 113th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .249 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average ranks 78th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 105th.

Josh Smith is batting .261 with a .397 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .267 with 64 walks and 55 runs scored.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 181 hits with a .395 on-base percentage and a .543 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Blue Jays. He's batting .319.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

George Springer has 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks while batting .221. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is currently 127th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Daulton Varsho is batting .214 with 21 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 48 walks.

Ernie Clement is batting .262 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and nine walks.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/28/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/14/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2023: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/11/2023: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/17/2023: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/16/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

