Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

On Sunday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Texas Rangers (61-63) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-51)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and RSN

Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

TEX: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 10-3, 1.71 ERA vs José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 9-4, 3.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) to the mound, while Jose Berrios (9-4) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Eovaldi's team is 13-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eovaldi's team has been victorious in 81.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-2. The Blue Jays have a 16-9-0 ATS record in Berrios' 25 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 9-3 record in Berrios' 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.4%)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rangers, Toronto is the underdog at -102, and Texas is -116 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +146 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -178.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Blue Jays on Aug. 17, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 37, or 62.7%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has been victorious 36 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 53 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 64-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have won 58.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (39-28).

Toronto has a 29-21 record (winning 58% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-51-5).

The Blue Jays have a 75-48-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .223 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 48 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .299 and a slugging percentage of .353.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 151st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 147th in slugging.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 87 hits and an OBP of .361 this season. He's batting .256 and slugging .453.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.399) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Wyatt Langford is batting .240 with a .325 OBP and 48 RBI for Texas this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-high .397 on-base percentage. He's batting .298 and slugging .493.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 24th in slugging.

Bo Bichette's .463 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 46th in slugging.

George Springer has accumulated 101 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement is hitting .281 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/16/2025: 14-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

14-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/15/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/28/2025: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2024: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2024: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

