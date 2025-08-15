Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Texas Rangers (61-61) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (71-51)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Apple TV+

Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | TOR: (-100)

TEX: (-118) | TOR: (-100) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170)

TEX: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 10-5, 2.86 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 11-6, 4.17 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jacob deGrom (10-5) for the Rangers and Chris Bassitt (11-6) for the Blue Jays. deGrom and his team have a record of 10-13-0 against the spread when he starts. deGrom's team has won 65% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-7). When Bassitt starts, the Blue Jays have gone 16-7-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have a 5-4 record in Bassitt's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.8%)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -118 favorite on the road.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Texas is +140 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Blue Jays on Aug. 15, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 37, or 63.8%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 35-20 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 121 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 64-57-0 in 121 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 66 total times this season. They've finished 38-28 in those games.

Toronto is 29-20 (winning 59.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 121 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-51-5).

The Blue Jays have covered 60.3% of their games this season, going 73-48-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .222 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .297 and a slugging percentage of .347.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 154th in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage, and 153rd in slugging.

Corey Seager has 87 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which lead the Rangers this season. He's batting .260 and slugging .461.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Josh Smith has an OPS of .744, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Smith enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double.

Wyatt Langford has 16 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Langford has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-best .397 on-base percentage. He's batting .300 and slugging .496.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 21st in slugging.

Guerrero takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

Bo Bichette is slugging .463 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is batting .283 with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Addison Barger has 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 23 walks while batting .262.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/28/2025: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2024: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2024: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/14/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

