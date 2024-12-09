NHL
Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 9
NHL action on Monday includes the New York Rangers facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Rangers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- New York Rangers (14-11-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-17-2)
- Date: Monday, December 9, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-255)
|Blackhawks (+205)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (75%)
Rangers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-124 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +102.
Rangers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Rangers-Blackhawks game on December 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Rangers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- New York is a -255 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +205 underdog on the road.