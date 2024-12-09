FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 9

NHL action on Monday includes the New York Rangers facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • New York Rangers (14-11-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-17-2)
  • Date: Monday, December 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-255)Blackhawks (+205)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (75%)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-124 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +102.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The Rangers-Blackhawks game on December 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • New York is a -255 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +205 underdog on the road.

