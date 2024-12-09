Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 9

NHL action on Monday includes the New York Rangers facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Game Info

New York Rangers (14-11-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-17-2)

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Monday, December 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-255) Blackhawks (+205) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (75%)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-124 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +102.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The Rangers-Blackhawks game on December 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

New York is a -255 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +205 underdog on the road.

