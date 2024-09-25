Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are up against the Oakland Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (74-83) vs. Oakland Athletics (68-89)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | OAK: (-106)

TEX: (-110) | OAK: (-106) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170)

TEX: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 6-3, 3.59 ERA vs Brady Basso (Athletics) - 1-0, 2.33 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cody Bradford (6-3) for the Rangers and Brady Basso (1-0) for the Athletics. Bradford and his team are 7-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Bradford starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-1. The Athletics covered all of the three games Basso started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Basso starts this season -- they split the games.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (53.5%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Athletics are +140 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -170.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

The Rangers-Athletics game on Sept. 25 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 45 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 45 times in 82 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 151 opportunities.

In 151 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 66-85-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 54 of the 136 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (39.7%).

Oakland has a 52-81 record (winning only 39.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 156 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-80-2).

The Athletics have an 83-73-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .387, fueled by 50 extra-base hits. He has a .235 batting average and an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 107th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Semien has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a walk and an RBI.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .251 with 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 71st, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Josh Smith has collected 133 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Smith enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .268 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Nate Lowe has 122 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a team-best OBP (.365) and slugging percentage (.565), and leads the Athletics in hits (155, while batting .294).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 10th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is hitting .244 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 92nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Lawrence Butler is batting .266 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .225 with 18 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 39 walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/1/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/7/2024: 15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/6/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/11/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/10/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

