Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Oakland Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (63-71) vs. Oakland Athletics (58-76)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-144) | OAK: (+122)

TEX: (-144) | OAK: (+122) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

TEX: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) - 5-5, 4.32 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 10-9, 4.35 ERA

The Rangers will look to Jon Gray (5-5) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (10-9). Gray and his team are 7-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team is 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Sears starts, the Athletics are 16-10-0 against the spread. The Athletics have an 8-14 record in Sears' 22 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.1%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

Texas is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +122 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Athletics are -166 to cover, and the Rangers are +138.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Athletics contest on August 30 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (55.1%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 17-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 128 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 55-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 45 of the 117 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.5%).

Oakland is 27-55 (winning just 32.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-72-2).

The Athletics have collected a 71-62-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager leads Texas in OBP (.354) and total hits (128) this season. He's batting .277 batting average while slugging .513.

He is 30th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Seager has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .311 and a team-best slugging percentage of .394 this season. He's batting .240.

He is 95th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Josh Smith leads Texas with an OBP of .354 this season while batting .267 with 41 walks and 54 runs scored.

Smith enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double and a walk.

Adolis Garcia is batting .222 with a .284 OBP and 64 RBI for Texas this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a team-high OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.561), while pacing the Athletics in hits (123, while batting .285).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is batting .249 with 35 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Lawrence Butler has 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .255.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 33 walks while batting .221.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

5/8/2024: 12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/7/2024: 15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/6/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/11/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/10/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/9/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/10/2023: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/9/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/8/2023: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

