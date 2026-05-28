Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, versus the Houston Astros.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (25-30) vs. Houston Astros (25-32)

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SCHN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 5-5, 3.65 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 6-1, 1.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (5-5) to the mound, while Spencer Arrighetti (6-1) will get the nod for the Astros. When Eovaldi starts, his team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros are 6-1-0 against the spread when Arrighetti starts. The Astros have a 5-1 record in Arrighetti's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.3%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Astros, Texas is the favorite at -142, and Houston is +120 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +152 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -184.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Astros contest on May 28, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 1-7 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 55 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 28-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have gone 19-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Houston has gone 8-12 (40%).

In the 57 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-24-2).

The Astros have a 25-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.9% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 57 hits and an OBP of .357, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455. He's batting .302.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Jung has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualified batters, he is 53rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Nimmo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Jake Burger has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Ezequiel Duran has been key for Texas with 41 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .422, a slugging percentage of .663, and has 63 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .312).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with five home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .255 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 78th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .239.

Cam Smith is hitting .209 with seven doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

5/27/2026: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2026: 10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2026: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/16/2026: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/15/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/16/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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