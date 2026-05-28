Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) vs. Chicago Cubs (30-26)

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-174) | CHC: (+146)

PIT: (-174) | CHC: (+146) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+122) | CHC: +1.5 (-146)

PIT: -1.5 (+122) | CHC: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-4, 3.00 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-3, 4.83 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (6-4, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Colin Rea (4-3, 4.83 ERA). Skenes and his team have a record of 5-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Skenes' team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cubs are 2-6-0 against the spread when Rea starts. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Rea's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (57.2%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Cubs, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -174, and Chicago is +146 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +122 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -146.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Cubs on May 28, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

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Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 55 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 28-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have compiled a 9-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 55 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-24-0).

The Cubs have a 22-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (52) this season while batting .269 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Lowe will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .266 and slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Reynolds takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.453) powered by 21 extra-base hits.

Spencer Horwitz has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.

Horwitz brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is batting .256 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 78th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Michael Busch's .366 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .232 while slugging .389.

Including all qualified players, he is 110th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ has 42 hits, a team-best for the Cubs.

Dansby Swanson has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .190.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

5/27/2026: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/26/2026: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/12/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/11/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/10/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/17/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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