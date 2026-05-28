Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Cubs Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) vs. Chicago Cubs (30-26)
- Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ
Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-174) | CHC: (+146)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+122) | CHC: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-4, 3.00 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-3, 4.83 ERA
The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (6-4, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Colin Rea (4-3, 4.83 ERA). Skenes and his team have a record of 5-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Skenes' team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cubs are 2-6-0 against the spread when Rea starts. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Rea's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.
Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (57.2%)
Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Cubs, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -174, and Chicago is +146 playing on the road.
Pirates vs Cubs Spread
- The Cubs are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +122 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -146.
Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Cubs on May 28, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
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Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Pirates have won in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 4-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 55 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Pirates have posted a record of 28-27-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cubs have compiled a 9-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- In the 55 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-24-0).
- The Cubs have a 22-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (52) this season while batting .269 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .560.
- Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Lowe will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.
- Bryan Reynolds has 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .266 and slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .385.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Reynolds takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.453) powered by 21 extra-base hits.
- Spencer Horwitz has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.
- Horwitz brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Nico Hoerner is batting .256 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 78th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.
- Michael Busch's .366 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .232 while slugging .389.
- Including all qualified players, he is 110th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.
- Ian Happ has 42 hits, a team-best for the Cubs.
- Dansby Swanson has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .190.
Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head
- 5/27/2026: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/26/2026: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/25/2026: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/12/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/11/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/10/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/17/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/16/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
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