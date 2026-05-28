Braves vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Red Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (37-19) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-31)

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and BravesVsn

Braves vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | BOS: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | BOS: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+126) | BOS: +1.5 (-152)

ATL: -1.5 (+126) | BOS: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 7-3, 1.89 ERA vs Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 2-2, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (7-3) to the mound, while Payton Tolle (2-2) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Sale and his team have a record of 7-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Red Sox have a 1-5-0 ATS record in Tolle's six starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have a 1-2 record in Tolle's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (55.9%)

Braves vs Red Sox Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +126 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -152.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Red Sox on May 28, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 30 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 19 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 25 of 56 chances this season.

The Braves are 34-22-0 against the spread in their 56 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won six of the 17 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).

Boston has a 2-6 record (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 54 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-29-1).

The Red Sox have a 22-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (56) this season while batting .259 with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .546.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .744, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season. He's batting .269.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 50th, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Michael Harris II has 56 hits this season and has a slash line of .298/.325/.521.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .259 with a .311 OBP and 29 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Dubon enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has racked up an on-base percentage of .374 and has 53 hits, both team-high marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .283 and slugging .513.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Contreras enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .425 with a double, two triples, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu paces his team with a .430 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .285.

Jarren Duran is hitting .213 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Braves vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/27/2026: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2026: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2026: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2026: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/1/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/30/2025: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/18/2025: 10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2025: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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