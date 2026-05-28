NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 28

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Oklahoma City Thunder squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs.

Take a look at our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Spurs (56.60% win probability)

Spurs (56.60% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-3.5)

Spurs (-3.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Spurs -162, Thunder +136

Spurs -162, Thunder +136 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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