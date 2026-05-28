Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Thursday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (26-30) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (27-29)

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SN1

Orioles vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

BAL: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194)

BAL: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 4-3, 5.51 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 3.86 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Bassitt (4-3) for the Orioles and Patrick Corbin (2-1) for the Blue Jays. When Bassitt starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. Bassitt's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays are 7-2-0 against the spread when Corbin starts. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.5%)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Blue Jays reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-126) and Toronto as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Blue Jays. The Orioles are +160 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -194.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Blue Jays on May 28, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Orioles vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 10-10 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 32 of 56 chances this season.

The Orioles are 26-30-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won seven of the 22 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (31.8%).

Toronto has gone 3-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (25%).

The Blue Jays have played in 55 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-27-1).

The Blue Jays have a 26-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.3% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 112th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .250 with 48 walks and 33 runs scored. He's slugging .355.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 126th.

Gunnar Henderson has a team-high 52 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .440.

Adley Rutschman has seven home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .392 on-base percentage to lead the Blue Jays. He's batting .293 while slugging .377.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Ernie Clement paces his team with a .445 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is batting .265 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Jesus Sanchez's 45 hits pace his team.

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