Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (24-28) vs. Houston Astros (23-31)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SCHN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-132) | HOU: (+112)

TEX: (-132) | HOU: (+112) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-4, 3.60 ERA vs Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 1-2, 8.31 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (2-4) to the mound, while Tatsuya Imai (1-2) will get the nod for the Astros. Rocker and his team have a record of 4-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Rocker's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Astros have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Imai's five starts with a set spread. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for three Imai starts this season -- they lost every time.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (60%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Astros reveal Texas as the favorite (-132) and Houston as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -184 to cover.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Astros contest on May 25 has been set at 8.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 1-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 19 of 52 chances this season.

In 52 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 27-25-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've finished 17-20 in those games.

Houston is 13-14 (winning 48.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 54 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-23-2).

The Astros have covered 42.6% of their games this season, going 23-31-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (55) this season. He has a .302 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks. He's batting .270 and slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jake Burger has 46 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.291/.440.

Ezequiel Duran has four home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .415, a slugging percentage of .595, and has 57 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .300).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is third in slugging.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is currently 59th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Isaac Paredes is batting .251 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Cam Smith is batting .211 with seven doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

5/17/2026: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/16/2026: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/15/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/16/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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